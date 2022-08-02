Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 2,571 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.49.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $412,621,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

