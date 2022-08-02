Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 316 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

BA stock opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

