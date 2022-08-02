Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.55.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Incyte Stock Down 0.4 %
INCY stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.
Insider Activity at Incyte
In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 333.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 176,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.