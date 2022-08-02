Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Incyte Stock Down 0.4 %

INCY stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 333.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 176,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

