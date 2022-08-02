Illuvium Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Illuvium has a market cap of $73.14 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $112.38 or 0.00491064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00632783 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034726 BTC.
Illuvium Coin Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Illuvium Coin Trading
