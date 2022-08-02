Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $215.61 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

