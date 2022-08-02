iHeartMedia (IHRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect iHeartMedia to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $843.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.26 million. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 1,292,514 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $18,146,896.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,286,570.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 1,292,514 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $18,146,896.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,286,570.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,601,538 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,794 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
