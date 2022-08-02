IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in July

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 706,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,506.7 days.

IGO Price Performance

Shares of IPGDF remained flat at $7.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. IGO has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

