IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,127 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $215.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.49. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

