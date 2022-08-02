IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,343,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

