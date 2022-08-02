IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

