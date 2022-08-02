IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.98 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,131 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after purchasing an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

