IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,279,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $273.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $296.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,736,030. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

