IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

