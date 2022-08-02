IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,262 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $243.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

