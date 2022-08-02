IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 35,302 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

