IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 31,865 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8 %

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $156.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

