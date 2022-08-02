IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $324.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.17. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $13.15 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.