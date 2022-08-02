IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.