IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 248,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 261,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 732,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

