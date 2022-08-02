IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,127 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $215.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.49. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.