IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 36,417 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $150.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

