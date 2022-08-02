IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 295,333 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 295,333 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

