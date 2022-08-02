IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 15,330 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

