IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 469.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

