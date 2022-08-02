iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.45.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$70.46 on Friday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,571,462.40.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

