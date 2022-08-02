HyperDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $35.87 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 211.5% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $35.87 million and approximately $697,014.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003786 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00130213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

