HyperCash Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $215,998.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,788.30 or 0.99952835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00209718 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00243532 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00114794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

