Hydro 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,444.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Hydro has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro has a market cap of $368,908.00 and approximately $8,444.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003756 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128247 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031755 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
About Hydro
HYDRO is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
