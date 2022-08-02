HYCON Hits Market Capitalization of $283,506.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $283,506.00 and approximately $15,040.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

