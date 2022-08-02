Hudson Technologies (HDSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $419.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,208.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at $902,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

