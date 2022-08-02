HubSpot (HUBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect HubSpot to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. HubSpot has set its Q2 guidance at $0.42-0.44 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.42 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $313.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.17. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.60.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

