HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.23) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.03) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 635 ($7.78) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 720 ($8.82) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 607.30 ($7.44).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 535.50 ($6.56) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The company has a market cap of £107.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,115.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 526.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.52.

Insider Activity at HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.