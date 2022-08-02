Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $321,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

