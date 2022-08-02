Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe Sells 3,500 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. 3,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,354. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

