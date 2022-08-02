Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lifted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Shares of HON traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

