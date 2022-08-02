Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Holmen AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLMNY opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Holmen AB has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

About Holmen AB (publ)

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

