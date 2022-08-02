Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Holmen AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLMNY opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Holmen AB has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $29.41.
About Holmen AB (publ)
