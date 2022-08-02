HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMNF. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the first quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in HMN Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HMNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584. The company has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.15. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

About HMN Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

