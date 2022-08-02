Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,803 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 1.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $4,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.7 %

BAH stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

