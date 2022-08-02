Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $37.12 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 445,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. 103,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

