Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 398,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,209,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,535,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,496,000 after buying an additional 792,002 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 339,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 35,611 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

