Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 183.6% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.89 on Tuesday, reaching $539.27. 33,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,527. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.92. The stock has a market cap of $505.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.