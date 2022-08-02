Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.57 billion. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.95 EPS.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. 901,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,975. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,471,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 260,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

