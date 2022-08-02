Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Trading Down 4.4%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.92 and last traded at $74.92. 5,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 604,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $1,968,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

