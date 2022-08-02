HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($57.73) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($78.35) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at €48.72 ($50.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €43.40 ($44.74) and a 52-week high of €76.92 ($79.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €49.60 and its 200-day moving average is €54.46.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

