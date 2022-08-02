HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDELY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.98) to €69.00 ($71.13) in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($45.36) to €43.00 ($44.33) in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HDELY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 142,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,868. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HeidelbergCement Announces Dividend

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

(Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

