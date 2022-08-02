Hegic Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $1.08 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.