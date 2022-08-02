Head-To-Head Contrast: Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) & Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $16.07 billion 3.89 $8.08 billion $70.60 8.17 Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 483.43 -$13.29 million ($0.92) -0.77

Analyst Recommendations

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Phio Pharmaceuticals. Phio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Phio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 2 6 11 0 2.47 Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $697.15, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 747.70%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 48.06% 50.10% 36.73% Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.04% -46.47%

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis and asthma in adults and pediatrics; Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma;Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; REGEN-COV for covid-19; and Kevzara solution for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic, infectious, and rare diseases; and cancer, pain, and hematologic conditions. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority; and AstraZeneca PLC. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT. It has collaborations with AgonOx Inc. on clinical development of novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

