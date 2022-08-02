HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,621. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.59.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

