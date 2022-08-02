Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average is $189.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.