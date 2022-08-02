Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.13)-0.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. DA Davidson cut their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 115,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $415.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harsco by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 61,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

